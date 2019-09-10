Bernice Lee Frazier, age 81, of Manchester, TN, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bernice was born in Coffee County, TN, the son of the late Robert and Myrtle Johnson Frazier. He was a self-employed construction worker and was of the Pentecostal faith. He served his country in the United States Army during the Panama Canal War. Bernice enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a very social gentleman, who enjoyed talking with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Bernice was also preceded in death by his wife, Joann Frazier; and one sister, Marie Adams. He is survived by two sons, John Robert (Elizabeth) Frazier and Jason Rackley; two daughters, Melinda Nelson and Debbie (LeRoy) Walls; one brother, Darris (Janice) Frazier; one sister, Cathey Newman; grandchildren, Latisha Walls, Lacey Burns, John McPeak, Justin McPeak, Rebecca Nelson, Katlyn Frazier, Kristina Frazier, Karly Frazier, Jonathan Frazier, Courtney Rackley, Aaliyah Baker, Jalynn Rackley, and Xavier Rackley; several great grandchildren, cousins, and other extended family.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Frazier family.
