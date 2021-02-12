Bernice “Gail” Owens, age 66, of Cowan, Tennessee passed away Thursday,
February 11, 2021.
Born in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Robert and Ruby Jane Moore on March
20, 1954, “Gail” devoted most of her life to her family. Of the Pentecostal
faith, she never met a stranger and enjoyed gardening especially growing
tomatoes. She loved going to yard sales and shopping at the Goodwill, not
just for herself but for others mostly. “Gail” will forever be remembered
as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be
missed dearly.
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, W.P.
Cawood; one son, Eugene Owens; one grandchild, Mackenzie Bragg; six
brothers, Carlos Moore, Harry Moore, R.D. Moore, Leonard Moore, Jack Moore
and Jerry Moore; and one sister, Thelma Turner.
Survivors include her husband of twenty two years, Winston Owens; one son,
Lee Collins; three daughters, Patti (Jay) Bragg, Lora (Dakota) Bell and
Charline Butner; two brothers, Henry (Wanda) Moore and Ranal (Anne) Moore;
one sister, Jenny Moore; fourteen grandchildren, Justice, Abbi Gail, Kiona,
Cody, Camaron, Cayden, Kristen, Elijah, Teagen, Greyson, Deklyn, Easton,
T.J. and Mikey and eleven great grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services are scheduled at this time,
however the family plans to hold a memorial service, to be announced, at a
later date.
Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at
www.cumberlandfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements made by Cumberland Funeral Home, 207 Mabee Avenue, Monteagle,
Tennessee.