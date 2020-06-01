Mrs. Bernice Cantrell Osment, age 90 of Beechgrove, passed away on
Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Funeral
services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11 AM at the Lakewood
Baptist church in Beech Grove. Burial will be at 2 PM in the Woodlawn
Cemetery in Nashville. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday,
June 4, from 11 AM until 8 PM at the church.
Mrs. Bernice was born in Nashville, TN to the late Henry Lee and Julia Ann
Winfrey Cantrell on May 16, 1930. She was a homemaker for 30+ years after
serving many years at Vanderbilt hospital in several departments. She was
of the Baptist faith and attended the Lakewood Baptist Church in Beech
Grove.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bernice is preceded in death by her
husband, Willie Green “Billy” Osment who passed in 2002, and her son, Jimmy
Dean Osment, who passed away in 2018. She is survived by her three
children, William Lee Osment and wife, Karen, Frances June Freeland, and
Julia Kay Vaughn, and her husband, Donnie; five grandchildren, Angela,
David, Denise, Michael, and Jeffrey; 10 great grandchildren, Shelby, Brett,
Austin, Kaylin, Caleb, Jacob, Joshua, Aven, Tiffany, and Emily; several
nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Osment family.