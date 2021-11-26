Benny Thomas Vaughn of Lynchburg passed this life on Tuesday, November 23
at the age of 65. No services are scheduled.
A native of Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Lucion and Gladys Boles
Vaughn. He was a logger and enjoyed his work. He loved people and never met
a stranger. His favorite activity was playing with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca
Jane Stovall Vaughn; brother, David Vaughn and sister, Sis Vaughn.
Mr. Vaughn is survived by sons, Joshua Vaughn (Tosha) of Lynchburg, Benny
Vaughn Jr of Woodbury and Jonathon Vaughn (Jessica) of Decherd and six
grandchildren.
