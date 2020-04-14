*Benjamin Scott Howard of Madison, AL passed this life on Saturday, April
11, 2020 in Birmingham, AL at the age of 23. Private family services are
scheduled.*
*Benjamin, a native of Madison County, AL, was the son of Anita Howard and
Jonathan Mabry of Madison, AL. Benjamin loved sports and was an “awesome”
baseball player. He enjoyed going to the gym and working out and was an
outdoorsman. He enjoyed boating, fishing, riding jet skis and motorcycles
and skate boarding. He also enjoyed music.*
*He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Alan Howard.*
*In addition to his parents, Anita Howard and Jonathan Mabry of Madison,
AL, he is survived by grandparents, Nancy Howard of Madison and John and
Linda Mabry of Huntsville; brother, Sam Howard (Danielle) of Huntsville;
sister, Sherry Davis (Wayne) of Toney, AL; aunt, Brenda Brunosky (Willie)
of Winchester; nephews, Kyler and Kaden Howard; niece, Katie Davis and
cousin, Justin Brunosky of Winchester.*