Basiel Earl Hockett, age 82, of Beech Grove, TN, passed away on November
11, 2020, with his loving wife and family by his side. Graveside services
will be conducted on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11 AM in the Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens with Rick Duggin of Knoxville, TN officiating.
Basiel was a humble, tender-hearted man who carried a constant smile. He
had an enduring love for God, the Church, his wife, family, friends and
farming. Perhaps his high school yearbook described him best with this
quote “A quick blush, followed by a hurried smile endears us to Basiel all
the while”. Basiel did have an endearing smile, and he enjoyed provoking
laughter and smiles from his loved ones with witty comments or in the
winter he may resort to torturing by putting cold hands on your face.
Basiel and Lyda shared a love of God and Christ and held God as the head of
their house. He served as a faithful member and deacon at Manchester Church
of Christ where he was known as “Pa”. Outside of Church and his family,
agriculture was his passion. In 1968, he moved his young, budding family
back to Hoodoo, Tennessee to begin his own path as a farmer, a passion he
had garnered from his own parents. Basiel and the love of his life, Lyda,
were a complete and amazing team. Together, they dairy farmed for 45 years,
and raised 4 children: Lisa, Lori, Libby, and Mitchell. He loved his
children and was a committed, nurturing father who had a firm hand.
Upon his “retirement” in 2004, Basiel and Lyda went into beef production.
He was very active in many aspects of agriculture in Coffee County
including 4-H, Farm Bureau and as a director in Coffee County Soil
Conservation and Farmers Co-op. In his later years his farming friends knew
he could be found at the Beech Grove store for fish fry on Fridays. Basiel
was a simple, humble man who was most happy spending time with his family
and friends and his shining Christian influence will be greatly missed.
Basiel was preceded in death by parents Earl and Orene Hockett, and
grandson Kevin Callahan and is survived by his wife, Lyda Hockett, his
daughters Lisa (Ben) Bunting, Lori (Robby) Callahan, Libby (Mark)
Kuykendall, and son, Mitchell Hockett, his grandchildren Mitchell (Hailey),
Andy (Courtney), and Alicia Bunting, Chris (Kathryn), Kyle, and Kayla
Callahan, Noah, Heath, Allie Shaye, and Eli Kuykendall and four great
grandchildren Abigail and Conner Bunting and Maggie and Audrey Callahan.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St Judes
Children’s Hospital or Sacred Selections Assisted Adoptions.
Sacred Selections: sacredselections.org/category/memoriam
St. Judes: stjude.org/donate
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hockett family.