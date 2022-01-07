Barbara Ruth Eggleston

Eggleston, Barbara Ruth , of Manchester, passed this life on Wednesday, January 5 th , 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 77. Ms. Eggleston was born in Manchester to the late Hubert and Jessie Smith Eggleston and worked during her life as an LPN at Manchester Health Care. In addition to her parents, Ms. Eggleston was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Eggleston; and one sister, Beverly Steele. She is survived by her daughter, Pam (Scotty) Roberson; one sister, Delores Woodard; two brothers, Vincent (Jane) Eggleston, and Larry (Gail) Eggleston; three grandchildren, Scott (April) Miller, Philip Miller, and Rhianna Roberson; and two great-grandchildren, McKinley and Kimber. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 8 th , 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-1:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 1:00pm with Bro. Randy Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Turkey Creek Methodist Cemetery in Moore County. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.