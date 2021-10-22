Barbara Martin, age 65, of Tullahoma, went to be with the Lord on
Wednesday, October 20, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at noon.
Barbara was born on December 14, 1955, in Bedford County, Tennessee. A
member of the First Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Tennessee, Barbara spent
many hours each day maintaining the church’s social media presence. She
also enjoyed music, playing the dulcimer, attending Dulcimer festivals, and
spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers Kenny
Stephens and John Jones and one sister Linda Jones.
Barbara is survived by her husband, James Martin; children Stephanie
Winters (Johnny), Brenda Martin Stacy (Jamie), Craig Martin, Rodger Martin
(Stephanie), James Martin (Dawn); grandchildren Faith Smith (Jacob), Jayda
Reynolds, Hunter Uselton, Brandon Gerdom, Brad Cates, Zachary Rogers, Eric
Martin, Allyson Martin, Desiree Delisle (Jon), Madison Martin, Alexis
Martin, Jordan Martin, Brittany Blocker (Daniel), Joshua Kelsey, Jacqueline
Martin, Kristin Martin, ten great-grandchildren, and one brother Jackie
Stephens (Lori) of Hannibal Missouri.
