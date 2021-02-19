Mrs. Barbara Jean Grayson Curtiss, age 75, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Thursday, February 18, 2021, in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mrs. Curtiss was born in Whitwell, TN, to her late parents Walter Crawford
Grayson and Ada Mae Holloway Grayson. She was a homemaker all her life.
Mrs. Curtiss loved doing crossword puzzles and recently took up sewing and
hand embroidering as a hobby. She was much loved by her family and will be
deeply missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her
husband, Fred Neal Curtiss; and son, Fred “Lucky” Neal Curtiss, Jr.
Mrs. Curtiss is survived by sons, Mike (Vicky) Curtiss, Guy Curtiss;
daughter, Patricia (Chris) Northcutt; brother, David (Darlene) Grayson;
sister, Geraldine Barber; grandchildren, Chris Curtiss, Lisa, Kaylah,
Ashley (Chris) Gibson, Robert Northcutt, Ethan Northcutt, Karissa (Greg)
Knost, Logan Curtiss, and Clifton Curtiss; several great grandchildren and
several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 20, 2021, from 4:00pm
until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at 11:00am in the chapel of
Central Funeral Home with Bro. Roy Hopkins officiating. Burial will
immediately follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.
