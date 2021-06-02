Mrs. Barbara Ann Good Buckner, age 82, of
Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Monday, May 31, 2021, at her
residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Buckner was born in
Manchester, TN, to her late parents Marion Good and Gladys Brown Good. She
worked in bookkeeping for 1st National Bank for many years until her
retirement. Mrs. Buckner and her husband, Howard Buckner, owned and
operated B&B Texaco for 46 years. Mrs. Buckner and her husband Howard were
married on June 14, 1958, and were together for 57 years until Howard’s
passing. She absolutely loved her horses and her animals, especially her
chihuahua, Zoey. Mrs. Buckner also loved anything to do with Elvis Presley
including his music and movies. She took pride and joy in her family farm
where she was born, raised, and lived all her life until her passing. Mrs.
Buckner was a member of the Tennessee National Walking Horse Association
and was a faithful member of Blanton’s Chapel Methodist Church. In addition
to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Buckner
and Justin K. Jones, grandson. Mrs. Buckner is survived by a daughter, Lisa
(Mike) Holbrook; grandchildren, Jordan (Jasmine) Jones; great
grandchildren, Logan, Laine, and Alli Jones. Family will receive friends on
Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home
in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, June 3,
2021 at 2:00pm from the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow
at Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery. Central Funeral Home is serving the family,
931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com
Barbara Ann Good Buckner
