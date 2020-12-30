Manchester, Tennessee – Mr. Autry Ferrell, age 80, of Hillsboro, TN, passed
from this life Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in Nashville, TN.
Mr. Ferrell was born in Manchester, TN, to his late parents Franklin and
Ollie Jacobs Ferrell. He was a faithful member of the Church of God of
Prophecy in Tullahoma, TN. He had many hobbies and interests in his free
time including riding his motorcycle, yard work, old cars, and he very much
enjoyed taking care of his mini farms. Mr. Ferrell loved travelling and
loved spending time with his family. He was a veteran of the United States
Army and after retiring from the Army, he was a full time minister. Mr.
Ferrell loved his family dearly and will be very missed. In addition to his
parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Kevin Ray Ferrell; multiple
brothers and sisters.
Mr. Ferrell is survived by his wife of 58 years, Christina Ferrell; sons,
Michael Ferrell, Autry Ray “Tiny” Ferrell, Ruben (Trisha) Ferrell, and
Brandon Ferrell; daughter, Boniquica Ferrell; brothers, Gary (Jean) Ferrell
and Larry (Sherrill) Ferrell; sister, Ophelia Jones; grandchildren,
Christina, Sonya, Dillen, Jason & Nicole, Vickie & Jessie, David, Josh,
Ben, Elizabeth (Anthony), Alexis, and Paityn; great grandchildren, Branson,
Coy, Carter, and Allisa.
Family will receive friends on Friday, January 1, 2021, from 10:00am until
11:30am at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. A Celebration of Life
service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 11:30am
with Bro. Prickett officiating.
