Aubrey Leon Fowler, age 75 of Manchester, passed away on April 30, 2021, at
Vanderbilt Harton in Tullahoma, after an extended illness. A celebration of
his life will be held at a later date.
Leon was born on July 22, 1945, to the late Lilburn and Ethel Fowler in
Weona, AR. He retired from the IT department at Carrier, Inc. after 35
years. Leon was a member of St. Mark’s church in Manchester and a member of
the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed all kinds of sports, especially the
Titans, Razorbacks, and the Predators. Leon also loved working in the yard,
and even in the neighbors.
In addition to his parents, Leon is preceded in death by two siblings. He
is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Leslie Fowler; children, Paul
Fowler, Lee Fowler and his wife, Tanya, and Amanda Brewer and her husband,
Casey; grandchildren, Kiley and Madelyn; five siblings, several nieces,
nephews, and a host of friends.
Manchester Times is honored to serve the Fowler family.