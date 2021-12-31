Mr. Arthur Joseph Mantone, age 104, of Manchester,
TN, passed this life on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at his residence. Mr.
Mantone was born June 28, 1917 in Manhattan, NY to his late parents
Giuseppe and Dominica Mantone of Liveri, Italy.
Mr. Mantone was raised in Ellenville, NY where he remained until the later
years of his retirement. He was a member of the United States Army Air
Corps during WWII. After his service to our country he continued to serve
his country and community as an FBI Agent, Financial Accountant/Advisor,
and a New York police officer until his retirement. Mr. Mantone was a
family man and a world traveler. He lived through our country’s richest
history from the First World War to the current pandemic. He offered so
much knowledge and wisdom, but his favorite thing to share were the stories
and memories of his late wife of 77 years Lillian. Mr. Mantone is preceded
in death by his parents Giuseppe and Dominica Mantone. His loving wife
Lillian Mantone. 1 son Art Mantone II. His granddaughter-in-Law Beth
Mantone and his great granddaughter Ashley Mantone. He is survived by his
Daughter-in-law Pamela Mantone of Athens, AL. 2 sons, Joe (Carol) Mantone
of Venice, Fl and Walt (Candy) Mantone of Maui, HI. Grand Daughter and
Caregiver Anjanette (David) West (Manchester, TN). 7 other beloved
grandchildren,18 great grandchildren, 13 great great grand grandchildren,
and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
