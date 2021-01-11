Archie Jo Campbell of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, January 10,
2020 at NHC of Lewisburg at the age of 87. Graveside services are
scheduled for Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 1 PM at Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens.
A native of Whitesboro, TX, Ms. Campbell was the daughter of the late
Archie Franklin and Allie Crofford Campbell. She attended the Liberty
Baptist Church in Longview, TX and was a hair stylist. She had relocated
to Tennessee a few years ago to be near her sister. She enjoyed watching
TV, reading her Bible and working word puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Jean
Edenfield, Ruby Greg and Lee McLemore.
She is survived by niece, Carolyn O’Hara of Longview, TX; great niece Susan
Malone (Bruce) of Athens, TX and great great niece, Madison Hamilton of
White Oak, TX.
