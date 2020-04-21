April Kelly Sparks of Rock Island passed this life on Saturday, April 18,
2020 at the age of 29. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later time.
April was the daughter of Greg Kelly of West Virginia and Carolyn Kelley
Yates (Tim) of Rock Island. She was an "Outdoors Girl" and enjoyed hiking,
camping and four wheeling.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by husband, Raymond Sparks of
Manchester; sons, Tristan Alexander O’Neal and Elijah Wayne Crouch;
daughter, Willow Raelynn Sparks and sister, Crystal Kelly of FL.