Anthony Lynn Arnold passed this life on Friday, December 11, 2021 at the
age of 58. No services are scheduled.
Anthony was born in Manchester, the son of the late Riley Hershel Arnold
Sr. and Lillian Louise Meeks of Pelham, TN. He was a U S Marine veteran
and enjoyed fishing, working on electronics and his work as a truck driver.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by daughter, Jessica
Burns and sister, Charlotte Arnold.
In addition to his mother, Lillian Louise Meeks (Jack) of Pelham, Anthony
is survived by daughter, Andrea Hahn of Lafayette, IN; brother, Riley
Arnold (Peggy) of Manchester; nephews, Nathan Hodges (Beth), Chad Akers
(Brittany) and Jason Arnold (Inna), all of Manchester; five grandchildren
and many great nieces and nephews.
