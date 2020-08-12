Anthony L. Sutton of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, August 12,
2020 at his residence at the age of 73. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on
12 Noon until the service time.
Anthony was a native of Michigan. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and playing
darts. He was past president of the local dart league. In addition, he
loved being with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Christie Sutton of Tullahoma; sons, Bryan
Sutton of Michigan and Joshua Quick of Tullahoma; daughter, Marie Quick of
Tullahoma and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the
Multi-County Cancer Support Network, 931-967-0904.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.