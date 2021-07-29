Annie Ruth Watts Brown was born in Springfield, TN on July 14, 1921 and
departed this life on July 28, 2021 at the age of 100. She was born to
Maggie and Burgess Watts, being the youngest of 8 children. She is survived
by her daughter, Janice Brown Bean and her husband, Don Bean of Winchester,
TN; 3 grandchildren, Darrin and wife, Lyndi, Julie Bean, and Jennifer
Parsons and husband, Mike; 8 great grandchildren, Cade Bean, Carly Bean,
Cole Palmertree, Caleb Palmertree, Oliver Parsons and Eli Parsons, Cody
Ballard and wife, Brooklyne, and Katelyn Meade and husband, Zaine.
Annie Ruth was married to the late Carlie Carson Brown for 54 years.
Annie Ruth attended the First Baptist Church of Tullahoma and was a charter
member of the Christian Women’s Club. She and her husband, Carlie, started
Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tullahoma, TN. She remained very active in
her church until her health prevented her from participating.
Most of her life, Annie Ruth was a mother and a homemaker. She was a woman
of truth, who had a heart for those suffering in one way or another. She
loved to sew when time allowed. Annie Ruth did sale insurance with her
husband later in her married life.
Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Ruth Brown will be conducted on Sunday,
August 1, 2021, at 2 PM in the Tullahoma Funeral Home chapel. Burial will
follow in the Oakwood cemetery in Tullahoma. Mrs. Brown passed away on
Wednesday, July 28 at Rock Gate Assisted Living in Cowan.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family.