Mrs. Annie Ruth Marcrom-Mankin, 74, passed away
Saturday July 4, 2020 at her home. She was born in Huntland, Tennessee on
October 16, 1945 to Jonas Campbell and Eva White Campbell who preceded her
in death along with her sons, James Roger and Phillip Marcrom; husbands,
Kenneth Rogers Marcrom and Don Mankin; sisters, Nellie Winton and Marvleen
Williams Simmons; brothers, Wendell and Lester Campbell.
She is survived by her son, Chris (Lisa) Marcrom of Tullahoma; sisters,
Kathleen Lawson, Tullahoma, Sarah Ann Good, Wisconsin and Juanita Campbell,
Manchester; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; several nieces and
nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday in the Central Funeral Home chapel
with burial to follow in the Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery. Visitation
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Monday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
