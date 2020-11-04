Annie Mae Davis of Estill Springs passed this life on Tuesday, November 3,
2020 at her residence at the age of 76. Funeral Services are scheduled for
2 PM, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home, 2020 with
burial to follow at New Center Grove Cemetery. The family will receive
friends on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 5 – 7 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home.
A native of Manchester, she was the daughter of the late J T and Margaret
Messick Newman. She worked at the Shirt Factory in Manchester and
Tennessee Apparel in Tullahoma for many years. She was a member of Marble
Plains Baptist Church. She loved being outdoors and sitting on her swing
watching the birds and enjoying her flowers. She also enjoyed cooking and
being with her dog, Pipi.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Larry
Mack Davis.
She is survived by daughter, Kristy Davis (Keith Griser) of Estill Springs;
sisters-in-law, Mary Lee Tucker of Manchester and Jelene Smith of Tullahoma
and several nieces and nephews.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.