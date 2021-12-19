Annie Jane Jones

Annie Jane Jones passed this life on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the age
of 90. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, December 20, 2021 at 12
PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oakwood
Cemetery.  The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service
time.

Annie, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late Huey Branch and
Emma Weaver Branch. She preceded in death by her husband, Cleadus Jones;
daughters, Janie Simmons and Betty Mae Jones; grandson, Torrey Simmons, two
brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Sons (Ronnie); sister, Virginia
Evans; grandchildren, Teddy Simmons, Jeff Simmons, David Jones and Sara
Hill; great-grandchildren, Liam Jones and Kelby Rollins and great
great-grandchildren, Iris and Amon Rollins.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.