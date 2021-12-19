Annie Jane Jones passed this life on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the age
of 90. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, December 20, 2021 at 12
PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oakwood
Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service
time.
Annie, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late Huey Branch and
Emma Weaver Branch. She preceded in death by her husband, Cleadus Jones;
daughters, Janie Simmons and Betty Mae Jones; grandson, Torrey Simmons, two
brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Sons (Ronnie); sister, Virginia
Evans; grandchildren, Teddy Simmons, Jeff Simmons, David Jones and Sara
Hill; great-grandchildren, Liam Jones and Kelby Rollins and great
great-grandchildren, Iris and Amon Rollins.
