Annie Bell Edmiston, of Petersburg, was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the age of 69. The family will welcome friends for Visitation on Monday, July 5 from 11am until 1pm at Full Gospel Fellowship Church in Fayetteville. Funeral Services will begin directly after at 1pm with Pastor Jeanell Tucker officiating. Interment will take place at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.
A native of Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Caline Fowler Hockett. At an early age, Annie Bell was baptized at Coldwater Primitive Baptist Church in Coldwater, TN. She served at St. John Primitive Baptist Church for a time, until she married and moved to Concord Primitive Baptist. She then attended Hope Assembly of God and West End CPA, before becoming a member of Full Gospel Fellowship where she served faithfully as Sunday School Superintendent and Mother. Mrs. Edmiston was also an awesome cook. Cooking was her ministry, with her signature dishes being fried chicken and banana pudding.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Lonnie Edmiston; siblings, Laura Mae Murphy, Mable Lean Ingles (James), Lola Dobbins, Felicia Dangerfield, Larry King (Nancy), Melvin Bowers (Olner), Rickey Hockett (Michelle), Thomas Hockett (Delphine); brother-in-law, James Edmiston.
