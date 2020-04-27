Anne Bramblett King

King, Anne Bramblett of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, April 24, 2020 at NHC Healthcare at the age of 79. Mrs. King was born in Nashville to the late William P. and Mary McKelvey Bramblett. She was a member of the Shelbyville High School graduating class of 1959, and was an active member of the Class of â€™59 Alumni. In addition to her parents, Mrs. King is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Lawrence Calatrello, and second husband, Gayle King. She is survived by two sons, Christopher Calatrello and his wife Holly of Tullahoma, and Stephen Calatrello and his wife Jennifer of Athens, AL; one brother, John Bramblett and his wife Linda of Huntsville, AL; five grandchildren, Thomas (Annie), Jack (Miranda), Annie, Henry, and Benjamin Calatrello; nieces, Ena Shea Bramblett Kohler and Alexandra Bramblett Burlason; and a host of extended family members. A graveside service at Hollywood Cemetery in Wartrace will be announced at a later date. For those who wish, the family asks that donations be made to the Hollywood Cemetery care fund, c/o the Town of Wartrace- PO Box 158, Wartrace, TN 37183. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.