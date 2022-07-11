Funeral services for Mrs. Anna “Wang” Dorean Moore, age 85 of Manchester, will be conducted at 12:00PM on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Ragsdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 8:00PM on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the funeral home. Mrs. Moore passed from this life on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Manchester Health Care in Manchester, TN.
Anna was born in Manchester on December 30, 1936, the daughter of the late Clayton and Lily Mae Meadows. She was a jokester that loved watching sports, especially Braves Baseball and the UT Vols. Anna also enjoyed playing card games like Rook, Skip O, Phase 10, and Solitaire. Anna was a Godly woman and attend St. Paul’s Methodist Church. Her children and grandchildren meant everything to her, and she was a wonderful and devoted mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Anna is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Moore; son, Bobby Meeks; five brothers, Frankie Meadows, Pete Meadows, Leon Meadows, Lloyd Meadows and Freeman Meadows. She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Lowry (Michael); grandchildren, Shane Meeks, Amanda Meeks, and Derek Meeks; eight great-grandchildren, Austin Lowry, Madison Lowry, Hailie Wilkerson, Trey Meeks, Khane Meeks, Lhane Meeks, James Meeks, and Jesse Stewart; dear friend, Charles Sadler; nephew, Buck Meadows; nieces, Judy, Beverly, Kay, Lisa, and Kim; beloved dogs, Copper and Bella.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Moore family.