Anna Lee “Ann” Mealer of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at NHC Tullahoma at the age of 91. Mrs. Mealer was born in Manchester to the late Edgar and Myrtle Milstead Lawrence. During her life, Mrs. Mealer was a member of West End Baptist Church who enjoyed reading, cooking, riding around, and doing word puzzles. She babysat all throughout her life, and was dearly beloved by all the families she cared for. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mealer is preceded in death by her husband, Grady Mealer; eight siblings, Gussie Tate, Louise Croft, Sammie Caroll, Julia Lawrence, Eddye Beacham, Robert Lawrence, Paul Lawrence, and Roberta Tate; and a granddaughter-in-law, Sara Wells. She is survived by one son, Tommy Mealer; one daughter, Sandra Wells; three grandchildren, Lee Anne Wells, Grady Wells, and Clint Mealer; one great-grandson, Charlie Wells; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation for Mrs. Mealer will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00-1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel at 1:00pm with Bro. Dale Grosch officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Ann’s memory be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee- PO Box 1373 Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Anna Lee “Ann” Mealer
Anna Lee “Ann” Mealer of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at NHC Tullahoma at the age of 91. Mrs. Mealer was born in Manchester to the late Edgar and Myrtle Milstead Lawrence. During her life, Mrs. Mealer was a member of West End Baptist Church who enjoyed reading, cooking, riding around, and doing word puzzles. She babysat all throughout her life, and was dearly beloved by all the families she cared for. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mealer is preceded in death by her husband, Grady Mealer; eight siblings, Gussie Tate, Louise Croft, Sammie Caroll, Julia Lawrence, Eddye Beacham, Robert Lawrence, Paul Lawrence, and Roberta Tate; and a granddaughter-in-law, Sara Wells. She is survived by one son, Tommy Mealer; one daughter, Sandra Wells; three grandchildren, Lee Anne Wells, Grady Wells, and Clint Mealer; one great-grandson, Charlie Wells; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation for Mrs. Mealer will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00-1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel at 1:00pm with Bro. Dale Grosch officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Ann’s memory be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee- PO Box 1373 Tullahoma, TN 37388.