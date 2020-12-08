Anita Louise Searcy, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, December 4th, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 60. Anita was born in Coalmont, Tennessee to the late Henry Dyer and Barbara Metcalf Dyer who survives and attended Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Doyle Searcy; two sons, Travis (Christa) Searcy and Corey (Lori) Searcy; two sisters, Deborah Partin and her husband David and Linda Dyer; and six grandchildren, Haley, Carly, Mason, Caden, Isabella and McKinna. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Gerald Hice officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Bible and Literature Missionary Foundation, 2101 US-231, Shelbyville, Tennessee 37160.
