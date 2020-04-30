Anita Joyce Bogle was preceded in death by her father, Marlin Baker; her mother, Florence Mayes Bakers; her husband, Lonnie D. Bogle; her brother, Kenneth “Buddy” Baker; and her brother Wayne Baker.
She was survived by her son, Jerry Marlin Reed (Annette); her son, Larry Alton Reed (Jaelynn); her granddaughter, Felicia Joyce Reed (Torry); her grandson, Justin Alton Reed (Jenny); her grandson, Cameron Taylor Reed (Brianna); her granddaughter, Amanda Nicole Neighbors (Boyd); her great-granddaughter, Kara Nicole Reed; her great-grandson, Gavin Davis Reed; her great-grandson, Tyler Jaxon Reed; her great-grandson, Hudson Taylor Reed; her great-grandson, William Victor neighbors; her sister, Sammie Davie; and her sister, Agnes Parker.
Anita was a member of Woodbury Baptist Church. When she moved to Manchester, she always enjoyed going to church wherever her children were going. She enjoyed her family more than anything. Her family was her pride and joy! She loved gardening and sewing in her spare time. She hated cooking! We will miss Anita more than anything in this world, but we hold on to the face that we know we will meet again! Love you to our Mom and Nanny, which were the only two names she went by! You are missed and loved so deeply. Until we meet again!
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bogle family.