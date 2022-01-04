Mrs. Anita Good Turner, age 86, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Friday, December 31, 2021, in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mrs. Turner was born in Center, Alabama, to her late parents Homer D. Good
and Mary Elizabeth Johnson Good. She was a teacher for Coffee County High
School for many years. Mrs. Turner also loved gardening and was a member of
the Dig’n Dreams Garden Club. She was also a Sunday school teacher and was
involved with many organizations such as being President of the Wesley
Wonderers, member of the United Methodist Women, involved in Girl Scouts,
member of Gideons Auxiliary, involved with the Good Samaritan Contact
Lifeline and was a coordinator for Operation Christmas Child at her church.
She and her husband, Ed, are both members of First United Methodist Church
in Manchester.
Mrs. Turner is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ed Turner; son, Jeffery
Turner; daughters, Laura L. Turner and Mary Melinda (David) Sealy; brother,
Alfred N. Good; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Turner, Hannah Sealy, Haley
Sealy, and Justin Sealy.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 12:00 noon
until 2:00pm at Blount County Cleveland Funeral Home in Cleveland, Alabama.
Burial will follow at 2:30pm Wednesday at Bethlehem Cemetery in Trafford,
Alabama.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at
2:00pm at First United Methodist Church in Manchester, TN. Visitation will
start at 1:00pm until time of service.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com