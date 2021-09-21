Angela Marie Jones of Tullahoma, TN passed this life on Thursday, September
16, 2021, at her residence at the age of 56. Graveside services will be
conducted at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Eubank Cemetery in
Jacksonville, FL.
Mrs. Jones, a native of Atlanta, GA, was the daughter of the late Jimmy
Cosby and Sharon Brackett Conlin, who survives, of St. Augustine, FL. She
enjoyed fishing, listening to music, taking drives and spending time with
her grandkids. She loved visiting the family’s cabin in North Carolina.
She was a hairdresser and always enjoyed cutting hair.
In addition to her mother, Sharon Conlin, she is survived by her husband,
Donald Jones Sr of Tullahoma; sons, James David Allen Jr (Sarah) of
Tullahoma; Clifton Allen (Lizzette) and Jeremy Nease (Samantha), both of
Palm Coast, FL and Donald Jones Jr (Trish) and Jeremy Jones, both of
Jacksonville, FL; brother, Scott Dobbs of St. Augustine, FL; sisters,
Rhonda Marcum and Paula Sims, both of St. Augustine, FL; thirteen plus one
on the way grandchildren and her beloved dog, Charlie.
