Angela K Carrier of Bell Buckle, passed this life on Thursday, February 6,
2020 at her residence, at the age of 55. No services are scheduled.
A native of Fairfax County, VA, she was the daughter of Jimmie Ray Murphy
of Florence, AL and Zona VanValkenberg of Nampa, Idaho. Angela enjoyed
making jewelry and attending Renaissance Fairs. She met her late husband,
Russell B “Torok, the Good Troll” Carrier Jr, at a fair and he later
proposed during a fair and they were married at the Renaissance Fair in
Florence, AL. They loved to travel to Renaissance Fairs being held in the
surrounding states. Angela’s favorite color was Purple.
In addition to her husband, Angela was preceded in death by son, Nathaniel
Shea White.
Angela is survived by her parents, Jimmie Ray Murphy and Zona VanValkenberg
of Nampa, Idaho; sons, Daniel Ray White (Brittany) of Fayetteville and
Zachary White (Katie) of IL; daughter, Britney White (Chris Burns) of Bell
Buckle; brother, James Murphy (Kitty); sisters, Julie Abbe of Sacramento,
CA; Sheila Martz (Randy) of Nampa, Idaho and Jamie Mitchell (Billy) of
Florence, AL and fifteen grandchildren.
