Angela Del Pilar of Lynchburg passed this life on Wednesday, October 27,
2021 at her residence at the age of 52. No services are scheduled.
Mrs. Del Pilar, the daughter of Jerry Clowers of Lynchburg and the late
Joan Sternik, was born in Chattanooga, TN. She loved being with her
family, especially her children and grandchildren. One of her favorite
activities was participating in the Lynchburg Trunk or Treat for Halloween.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by brother, Adam
Clowers.
Angela is survived by her husband, Juan Del Pilar of Lynchburg; father,
Jerry Clowers and his wife, Sheila of Lynchburg; sons, Max Masburn of Utah,
Kyle Manlosa and Juan E. Del Pilar, both of Lynchburg; daughters, Jessie
Mangrum of Tullahoma and Courtney Wiseman of Lynchburg; brother, Eugene
Wade Clowers of Arizona; sister, Mandy Hunt of Lynchburg and three
grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.