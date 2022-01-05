Anesia Jo Watkins of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, January 3, 2022
surrounded by her loving family. She was 45 years old. No services are
scheduled.
Mrs. Watkins, a native of Blue Island, IL was the daughter of the late
Michael D. Sweeton and Susie Sweeton, who survives. She loved life and
lived it to the fullest. She was very artistic and enjoyed sewing and
doing arts and crafts projects. She also loved music, shopping and going
to the beach.
She is survived by her mother, Susie Swann Sweeton of Tullahoma; son,
Doneil Watkins of Smyrna; daughter, Olivia Watkins of Louisville; brother,
Chris Burgess of Tullahoma; sisters, C J Sweeton of Tullahoma, L A
Alexander of Tullahoma and Amy Lovingood (Aamil Haleem) of Louisville and
three grandchildren, Nevaeh, Amarianna and Jayden.
