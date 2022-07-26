Andrew Currey Griffin, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, July 22nd, 2022 at his home at the age of 34. Andrew was born in El Paso, Texas to Tommy and Brenda Currey Griffin. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. Andrew was also a member of Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, A.D. Currey and Ken Griffin. Andrew is survived by his parents, Tommy and Brenda Griffin; one sister, Katie Griffin; one brother, Kenny Griffin; his daughter, Nora Wynn Griffin and her mother Virginia; grandmothers, Sallie Currey and Lucile Griffin; aunts and uncles, Dede and Barry Henderson, Debi and Ron Craig; and Marty Wren Currey. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 28th, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm with a memorial service to immediately follow at 7:00pm.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Andrew Currey Griffin
