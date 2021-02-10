Mrs. Amy Jewell Spears Vandagriff, age 92, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Tuesday, February 9, 2021, in Manchester, TN.
Mrs. Vandagriff was born in Burkesville, KY, to her late parents Dewey
Spears and Pearl Branham Spears. She was a homemaker all her life. Mrs.
Vandagriff enjoyed cooking for anyone and everyone and loved taking care of
anyone she came into contact with. She loved everybody and was a caring,
loving soul. Mrs. Vandagriff loved her grandkids very much and always
preached to her family not to be quick to judge and treat everyone the
same. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by children,
Helen Freeze, Wade Vandagriff, Marco Barnes, Pearl Vandagriff;
grandchildren, Jeff and Jeremiah Vandagriff; siblings, Marge McMahan
Holmes, JW Spears, Alvin Spears, and Ruth Humphrey.
Mrs. Vandagriff is survived by sons, Dwight (Laura) Vandagriff, Derwin
(Debbie) Vandagriff, Wayne (Sheryl) Vandagriff; brother, Keith (Wanda)
Spears; sister, Barbara (Ruel) Melton; grandchildren, Jason and Amy Freeze,
Brock and Andrea Freeze, Kora (Justin) McIntosh, Jennifer (Neal) Simmons,
Lisa (Heath) Jacobs, Daniel (Alex) Vandagriff, Brandon Wilder, and Dustin
(Danielle) Barnes; 17 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 2:00pm at
Fredonia Cemetery in Manchester, TN, with Ralph Hart and Ray Marcom officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Monroe Carell Jr.
Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com.