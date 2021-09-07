Mrs. Amy Jeanette Carr Malone, age 48, of
Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in
Nashville, TN. Mrs. Malone was born on Woodbury, TN, to her mother Donna
Jean Wilson Daniel and late father Raymond Pat Carr. Mrs. Malone enjoyed
many things in life, such as quilting, drawing, bass fishing, photography,
crafting, and canning and gardening. She put everyone else before herself
and was the most selfless person you’d ever meet. Mrs. Malone always loved
to cook and feed everyone. She also loved spending time with her grandkids
and family very much. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death
by step-father, Dale Daniel; grandparents, Lena and Howard Carr, Mary Pearl
Wilson. Mrs. Malone is survived by her husband, Brent Malone; mother, Donna
Daniel; daughters, Nikki Malone and Kayce Malone; son, Chris Malone;
sisters, Pam Vaughn and Ali Carr; grandchildren, Jakhi McCathern, Kyran
McCathern, Kylo McCathern, Jacob Ross, Corbin Ross, Leah Ross, Zander
McLaughlin; nieces, Lyterra and Josie Vaughn; nephews, Tylor and Lane
Vaughn; grandfather, Ed Wilson; mother and father in law, Barbra and Jim
Malone. A private memorial service for Mrs. Malone will be held at a later
date. Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com
Amy Jeanette Carr Malone
