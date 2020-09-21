Amy Celeste Crosslin, age 39, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Amy was born in Murfreesboro, TN, the daughter of Dennis and Reba Howell Crosslin. She was an administrator for Tennessee Department of Human Services. Amy was an avid reader, a loving mother, and enjoyed watching action movies and playing video games with her boys.
Amy was preceded in death by her grandparents, James W. Howell and Kenneth and June Crosslin, and one daughter, Ayla Celeste Crosslin. In addition to her parents, Amy is survived by her two sons, Alexander William Crosslin and Austin Dennis Crosslin; one sister, Amber Baker; nieces and nephews, Rhianna Baker, Phillip Baker, Andrew Baker, and Paislee Baker; aunts, Vickie Crosslin and Donna Howell (George) Welker; uncle, Steve (Autumn) Howell; grandmother, Dorothy Howell (Pruitt) Fulton; and numerous cousins.
No services are planned at this time.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Crosslin family.
www.manchesterfuneralhome.com