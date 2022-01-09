Funeral services for Mrs. Amber Lee Boles, age 35 of Manchester, will be conducted at 1:00PM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 8:00PM on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the funeral home. Mrs. Boles passed from this life on Friday, January 7, 2022.
Amber was born in Jacksonville, Florida on March 3, 1986, the daughter of Tollie Williams, Jr. and Brandie Boswell. She was a hardworking and dedicated nurse. Amber was feisty, and she loved making TikTok videos. She was an inspiration to all that knew her, and someone you could look up to. Amber was a huge Alabama football fan, and she loved her nieces, nephews, and her dog, Sylea. Above all though, she loved spending time with her boys. She was a loving, caring, and devoted wife, mother, daughter, and sister.
Amber is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Tollie, Sr. and Juanita Williams. Amber is survived by her parents, Tollie Williams, Jr. and Brandie Boswell; her beloved husband of 14 years, Jason Boles; sons, Levi Kelly, Stephen Boles, and Joshua Boles; sisters, Ashley Boswell, Holly Boswell, and Summer Williams; maternal grandparents, Harrison and Margaret Witt; mother-in-law, Debbie “Granny” Brooks.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Boles family.
