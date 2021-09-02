Amanda Bush Escue passed from this life on September 1, 2021 from a
long-term illness. She was 58.
Amanda was born on December 20, 1962 in Hartsville, TN to Dan and Linda
Bush. Amanda was the oldest of 3 children.
Amanda came to know the Lord as teenager when attending First Baptist
Church in Tullahoma with a friend named Jennifer Smith. She spoke of her
being saved many times throughout her life. She also wanted to reaffirm her
commitment to her salvation and got baptized in New Hope Baptist in
Hermitage TN when she was an adult. She absolutely believed in the power of
prayer by asking for prayers, and uttering prayers herself during her
illness.
Amanda graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1981 and obtained her
bachelor’s degree from the University of TN Knoxville in Sociology. Any
wonder she was always a Vols fan! Her career path led her into insurance
underwriting for which she worked for Bituminous Insurance Company, State
Auto, Penn National and later with Lester Green McCord (Thoma). Her
attention to detail made her a success in her field. She made countless
dear friends along the way that ended up being life-long in her heart.
As a result of her wide circle of friends, she met and married Jim Escue.
That marriage resulted the birth of Samantha Escue, her pride and joy. She
cherished Samantha’s childhood and loved every minute of running her from
swim practice at the Y to soccer practice and everything that comes with
raising her. Thus, why she still has a collection of Sam’s baby teeth.
Amanda LOVED life and being around a good time. Wherever she was, everybody
there would want to be around her just to hear what she might say next. She
met no stranger, was a conflict avoider at all costs and wanted everyone to
be happy. She loved snacking on a large bag of M&M’s while enjoying
SnapChat, JibJab, filters and all the other fun apps that made people
laugh. She could have a crowd laughing over the silliest things.
Amanda is survived by her daughter, Samantha Escue of Murfreesboro; her
mother, Linda Bush of Tullahoma; her father, Dan Bush of Wartrace; her twin
sisters; Terrie (Mike) Quick-Hill of Altamont; Sherrie (David) Cleveland of
Tullahoma; and her most caring and loyal partner in life, Philip Ray.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 3, 2021 from 4-7PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please send cards and gifts to “Samantha’s Growth Fund”
PO Box 128 Tullahoma Tn
37388
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.