Amanda Brooke Smartt , 40, of Manchester, TN passed away on September 4, 2021. She was born on May 10, 1981 in Altamont, TN to Sandra Halliday and Ronald Smartt. Ms. Smartt received her L.P.N. license from Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Shelbyville, her Associate Degree of Business from Motlow Community College, and eventually earned an Associates of Nursing from Excelsior College in Albany, NY. After beginning a career in nursing, she would ultimately work for Fresenius Kidney Care as Regional Operations Market Manager serving the Tennessee and Alabama region. It was on this path that Ms. Smartt found her calling and would go onto better the lives of so many patients in need of care. First and foremost, she loved her family, but also enjoyed weekends at the beach, traveling, reading, shopping, watching movies, and spending time with friends. She will be missed by her mother, Sandra Walden Halliday (Jerry); father, Ronald Smartt; son, Wade Alexander Swearington; daughter, Madison Hope Smartt; a grandson due in November, Bentley Noah Clark; two brothers, Jody Brian Walden, and Jason Smartt; one sister, Jamie Smartt; one step-sister, Kerri Mosier (Scott); her fiancé, Armon Means; life-long friend, Holli Avans; very close friend Trinae Lashley. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Gladys Walden, and Thomas and Joyce Smartt; one uncle, Jeff Walden; and one sister Jessica Smartt. Visitation for Ms. Smartt will be held on Saturday, September 11th from 12:00-2:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home with a memorial service to immediately follow. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Tennessee Kidney Foundation- 37 Peabody St. #206, Nashville, TN 37210. She will also be dearly missed by aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends… as well as her beloved cat, Squirt. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.