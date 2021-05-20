Alvin Ray Davenport age 76 of Moore County passed this life on May 19, 2021
after an extended illness at home. He served his country in the United
States Air Force during the Vietnam era. He was retired from Arnold Air
Force Base where he worked as an instrument technician in the propulsion
wind tunnel. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time with
family and hobby farming. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlin
A. Davenport Sr. and Ivadell Himes Davenport of Tullahoma, brother James
Allen Davenport of Moore County, and sister Sandra Kay Bunn of Tullahoma.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Shirley Jane Davenport of Moore
County, son Dwayne (Jennifer) Davenport of Lebanon, daughter Denise (Jon)
Leverette of Murfreesboro, 5 grandchildren (Braden and Cali Leverette and
Emily, Nate, and Hunter Davenport). He is also survived by two brothers –
Arlin Amos Davenport Jr. (Barbara) of Tullahoma and Clyde Davenport (Vicki)
of Tullahoma, three sisters – Wilma Early (Buck) of Lynchburg, Joyce
Bateman of Lynchburg, and Mary Cook (George) of Tullahoma, and numerous
nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be Monday, May 24, 2021 at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma from 12-2pm and funeral
immediately following at 2pm. Brother David Wall will officiate and
interment following at Rose Hill cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family
has asked that memorial donations be made to St Jude Children’s Research
Hospital, Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Pl Memphis, TN 38105
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.