Mrs. Alta Irene Shortridge Justice, age 85, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Manchester, TN.
Mrs. Justice was born in Rowe, VA, to her late parents Granville Shortridge
and Maudie Street Shortridge. She was a teacher for all her life and she
also loved shopping, gardening, and was also an avid reader. In addition to
her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Justice; son,
Lloyd Justice; siblings, Cecil Shortridge, Margaret Dehart, Ellen Meeks,
James Shortridge, and Ida Mae Green.
Mrs. Justice is survived by a brother, Frank (Carol) Shortridge; sisters,
Rebecca Eckhoff, Joyce Shortridge, Elsie Shortridge, Mary Jane Shortridge,
and Ola Gay (Pete) Kirkland; grandchildren, Michael Justice and Christopher
Justice; and nephew, Richard Shortridge.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 11:00am until
1:00pm at Temple Baptist Church in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be
conducted immediately following visitation at 1:00pm at Temple Baptist
Church with Pastor Greg Nash officiating. Burial will take place on Monday,
June 28, 2021, at 2:00pm at Thacker Memorial Cemetery, 3200 East Shelbianna
Rd., Pikesville, KY 41501.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Temple Baptist
Church Building Phase 3 Fund, 66 Fairlane Drive, Manchester, TN, 37355.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com