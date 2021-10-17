Funeral services for Mrs. Almer Jean Duke, age 87 of Estill Springs, will be conducted at 1:00PM on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in HooDoo Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Duke passed from this life on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital in Tullahoma, TN.
Jean was born in Emit, Arkansas on January 2, 1934, the daughter of the late Marshall and Lela Smith. Jean enjoyed crocheting and gardening in her flower garden. She especially loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Jean was the oldest of 8 children. She met the love of her life, Raymond, and they married on December 18, 1950. Jean was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Jean is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Howard Duke; granddaughter, Amy Duke; sisters, Lee Lawson and Betty Fanning; brother, Marshall Smith, Jr. She is survived by her children, Patricia Garner, Larry Duke, and Donnie Duke; grandchildren, Paula Rigney (Max), Stacey Anderson, Kelly Roche (Sam), Casey Duke, Howard James Duke, Donald Duke, Zack Duke (Leslie), Atreyu Duke; great-grandchildren, Zack Duke, Kodey Rigney, Shawn Anderson, Trystan Moore (Haden), Shelby Duke, Sigmund Duke, Ava Roche, Libby Roche, Riley Nancy, Emily Whitehead, and Isaac Whitehead; great-great-grandchildren, Aurora Moore, Audrey Clark, Kinzley Bibb, Kacelynn Duke, and Dalton Bibb, Jr; sisters, Ann Bower (Ronnie), Connie Dombeck (Mark); brothers, Travis Smith and Terry Smith (An).
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duke family