Alma Louise Lowry, age 94, of Manchester, TN, passed away on August 7, 2022, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN.
Mrs. Lowry was born in Warren Co., TN, on October 7, 1927, to her late parents Jesse Jackson Woodlee and Harriet Ester Woodlee. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years Zane Lanier Lowry and two brothers Willie Andrew Woodlee and Jesse Aubra Woodlee. She is survived by her loving, devoted daughter Alma Kay Lowry and a host of special nieces and nephews. Louise devoted her life to being a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend. Louise’s many interests included sewing, crafts, painting, cooking and baking, gardening, working in the yard and her floors and plants, traveling and being a caregiver to her parents and husband. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 10:00am until 11:00am at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 11:00am in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Armstrong Cemetery in Warren County.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Manchester Library, 1005 Hillsboro Blvd., Manchester, TN 37355.
Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lowry family, centralfuneralhome.com