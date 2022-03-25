Mr. Allen Ray Davis, age 70, of Hillsboro, TN,
passed from this life on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Tullahoma, TN.
Mr. Davis was born in Tullahoma, TN, to his late parents Wesley Davis and
Lois Cunningham Davis. He worked as an electrician for AEDC for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Fay
Medley, Joyce Bassar, Karen Gibson, Gary Davis, and Mary Elizabeth Davis.
Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of 48 years, Paulette Davis; sons, Thomas
Michael Russ and Paul Allen Davis; daughter, Marie (Stacy) Johnson;
brother, James “Buster” (Gay) Davis; sisters, Linda (Avery) Molder, Brenda
(Clyde) Petty, and Darlene (David) Ray; grandchildren, Kristen, Shawn,
Joseph, Kaitlyn, John Paul, Chelsea, Michael, Chance, and Hunter; five
great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 12noon
until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel
of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
in Tullahoma, TN.
Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com