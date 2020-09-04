Allen J Hall passed this life on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the
Manchester Health Care Center at the age of 68 years. Memorial Services
will be scheduled at a later time in New Orleans.
Allen, a native of New Orleans, was the son of the late Elmer and Mary
Allen Hall. He loved talking about politics and spending time with his
grandchildren.
He is survived by two children, Ryan Hall of Metairie, LA and Allicia Hall
(Michael Bush) of Franklin and two grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.