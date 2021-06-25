Mr. Allan Sims, age 66, of Rockvale, TN, passed from this life on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Rockvale, TN.
Mr. Sims was born in Mayfield, KY, to his late parents, George A. Sims Jr.,
and Eva Drowns Sims. He worked in HVAC/electrical all his life. In addition
to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ron Sims.
Mr. Sims is survived by his wife of 27 years, Mary Sims; step sons, Michael
(April) Bryan and Justin (Amy) Bryan; brother, Mike Sims; sisters, Beverly
(David) Brandon and Barbara Sims; grandchildren, Mary Beth, Bo, Katelyn,
and Colby.
Family will receive friends on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 12 noon until
2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be
conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm with Bro. Ralph Hart
officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery in Tullahoma, TN.
