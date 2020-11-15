Mrs. Alita Kate Ford Judge, age 67, of Hillsboro,
TN, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Manchester, TN.
Mrs. Judge was born in Houston, TX, to her late parents John L. Ford and
Betty Wonette Bazmore. She worked at Walmart for 18 years, then worked in
home health for a while up until her retirement. Mrs. Judge enjoyed
gardening, loved watching hummingbirds, and had a green thumb to make
things grow. She also loved cooking, especially for the holidays. Along
with cooking, she was an avid canner. Mrs. Judge also loved crafts,
especially quilting, and loved painting. She loved being with her family
and loved her grandkids dearly. In addition to her parents, she was
preceded in death by sons, Larry Dale Henderson and Daniel Ford; brother,
John Ford; and sisters, Mozell Ford and Jeanette Ford.
Mrs. Judge is survived by her husband of 36 years, AJ Judge; sons, Burnice
Leon Ford, Dennis Ray Judge, and Kenny Franklin Ford; daughter, Tina (Jim)
Mullinax; sisters, Marilyn Thomas, Barbara Wilman, Rita Barnes, Bell
Newberry, Tammy Cothran, and Nora Netzband; grandchildren, Hailey Ford,
Amber Webb, Ashley Webb, Levi Mullinax, Isabella Ford, several other
grandchildren; great grandchild, Arlie J. Michelle Bridgers, and several
other great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 10:00am
until 12 noon at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted at 12 noon in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with
Billy Robison officiating. Burial will follow at Greens Chapel Cemetery in
Fyffe, Alabama, at 2:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Central
Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.