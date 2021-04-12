Alice Hale, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, April 10 th , 2021 at her home at the age of 79. Alice was born in Manchester to the late Samuel and Ruby Lynch Cathey and worked for 25 years at Wilson Golf. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Thomas Hale; one daughter, Tonya Culpepper; one brother, Bobby Cathey; and two sisters, Sandra Franklin and Shirley Smith. Alice is survived by one son, Joe Hale and his wife Mandy; two daughters, Jamie Humphreys and her husband James and Tammy Moore and her husband Roger; two sisters, Rita Ray and Jan Phillips; five grandchildren, Katelynn, Nathan, Jessie, Jacob and Parker; and her best friend, Wilma Thomas. A private graveside service will be held with Patrick Waller officiating. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Alice Hale
Alice Hale, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, April 10 th , 2021 at her home at the age of 79. Alice was born in Manchester to the late Samuel and Ruby Lynch Cathey and worked for 25 years at Wilson Golf. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Thomas Hale; one daughter, Tonya Culpepper; one brother, Bobby Cathey; and two sisters, Sandra Franklin and Shirley Smith. Alice is survived by one son, Joe Hale and his wife Mandy; two daughters, Jamie Humphreys and her husband James and Tammy Moore and her husband Roger; two sisters, Rita Ray and Jan Phillips; five grandchildren, Katelynn, Nathan, Jessie, Jacob and Parker; and her best friend, Wilma Thomas. A private graveside service will be held with Patrick Waller officiating. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.