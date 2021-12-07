Albert “Al” Bart of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed away on December 5, 2021,
at the age of 92 from complications due to Parkinson’s disease. The son of
Italian immigrants, Al was born in Brooklyn, New York to Joseph and Stella
(Ebetino) DeBartolo. Raised in Rye, New York, he went on to graduate from
Columbia and Boston Universities and serve as a Navy officer during the
Korean war. He spent the last five decades of his life in Tullahoma,
retiring more than 25 years ago from the University of Tennessee Space
Institute and spending nearly 15 years in post-retirement with H&R Block.
An avid reader and dedicated golfer until late in life, Al spent his final
years as a resident of Brookdale Assisted Living in Tullahoma where he
endeared himself to all those around him. He is survived by his five
children, Alison Sheehan (Frank) (Laurel, Maryland), Susan DeBartolo (Jim
Dittman) (Tulsa, Oklahoma), Lauren Shields (Bob Smorodin) (University City,
Missouri), Stephen Bart (Trisha Gura) (West Newton, Massachusetts), and
Albert Bart, Jr. (Dawn) (Brentwood, Tennessee), eight grandchildren, and
two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his dear friend and
companion, Bertie Davis (Tullahoma, Tennessee). Preceding him in death was
his sister Lucy Sabatine Hutcherson, brother Salvatore “Sal” Bart, first
wife Sue Rowley Bart, second wife Joan Peterson Bart, and grandchild
Alexander Shields. Arrangements for a memorial service will be determined
at a later date, and the family asks that those who wish to do so remember
Al by making a contribution in his name to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Michael J. Fox Foundation or Tennessee Golf Foundation. He will be greatly missed.
