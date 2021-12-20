Mrs. Alaunda Michelle Vacovsky, age 53, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Tullahoma, TN. Mrs. Vacovsky was born on September 10, 1968 in Blytheville, AR, to her late parents William Jones and Lola Canerdy. She owned and operated Missy’s Spice Shop in Tullahoma, TN, and was a member of the Tullahoma Chamber of Commerce. Missy’s Spice Shop was her ultimate life goal and she succeeded in creating her business. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Tommy Patillo. Mrs. Vacovsky is survived by her husband of 32 years, Chuck Vacovsky; daughters, Heather (Kara) Stockdale and Michelle Vacovsky; brother, William (Danielle) Jones; half-sister, Elizabeth (Jason) Perry; several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774